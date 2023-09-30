Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after buying an additional 2,733,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after buying an additional 570,811 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,558,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,480,000 after buying an additional 2,624,719 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $75.44 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

