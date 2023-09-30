Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 22,910 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,910 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alphabet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 599,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,485,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in Alphabet by 387.6% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 11,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $131.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $139.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.55 and a 200 day moving average of $120.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,039.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,039.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,731 shares of company stock valued at $16,880,398. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

