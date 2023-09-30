Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 118,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 91,941 shares.The stock last traded at $44.72 and had previously closed at $44.47.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSTL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,830,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

