Diversified Trust Co Acquires 3,425 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369 in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $68.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

