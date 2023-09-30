Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $448,468,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average of $69.07. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $374.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.62 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

