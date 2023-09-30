Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Neogen were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.72 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,658.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

