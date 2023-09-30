Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $881,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,530,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

AtriCure Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $43.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.80 and a beta of 1.37. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $195,076.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,992.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

