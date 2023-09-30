Diversified Trust Co Buys 296 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX stock opened at $258.53 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.35 and a 200-day moving average of $259.82. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

