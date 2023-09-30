Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGPI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total transaction of $71,109.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cnl 2013 Irrevocable Trust Dat sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $750,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,057.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total value of $71,109.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,670,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 0.5 %

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $105.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.36. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.68 and a 52 week high of $125.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

About MGP Ingredients

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.