Diversified Trust Co Has $496,000 Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co owned 0.06% of Beazer Homes USA worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $24.91 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.54. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $572.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sidoti upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

