Diversified Trust Co Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Axonics were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Axonics by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 271,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 41,062 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 22,018 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Insider Activity at Axonics

In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $93,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,201.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,782.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axonics Price Performance

AXNX opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.76 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $77.20.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Axonics had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.