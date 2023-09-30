Diversified Trust Co Has $618,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $259,034,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Micron Technology by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,722,000 after buying an additional 4,101,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.03.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,810 shares of company stock worth $16,548,800 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.