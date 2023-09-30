Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,037,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,693,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,132,000 after purchasing an additional 129,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $180.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.36 and its 200 day moving average is $141.16.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

