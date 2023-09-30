Diversified Trust Co Invests $524,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 111.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,635 shares of company stock worth $11,566,176. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.1 %

BSX opened at $52.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.