Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 80,056 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Shares of COF opened at $97.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

