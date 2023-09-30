Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,117 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZM opened at $69.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $89.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of -0.20.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $140,142.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $140,142.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $920,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $137,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,693 shares of company stock worth $7,066,418 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

