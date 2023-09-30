Diversified Trust Co Purchases 2,266 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,185 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.41 and a 52-week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.