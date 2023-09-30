Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 11.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $413,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 11,327.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 659,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 653,820 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth $360,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $42.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.22. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $98,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,187.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $98,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,187.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 36,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,892,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,808,197. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

