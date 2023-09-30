Diversified Trust Co Sells 13,182 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,182 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 168,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 75,345 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $932,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 63.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 214,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 83,271 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.6% in the second quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $14.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.42. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBR. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.20 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.41.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

