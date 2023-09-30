Diversified Trust Co Sells 723 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AAP opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $194.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAP. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.16.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

