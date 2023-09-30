Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $105.80 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

