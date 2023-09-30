Donald L. Hagan LLC Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Donald L. Hagan LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.75 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.97 and its 200-day moving average is $162.18. The stock has a market cap of $404.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile



Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

