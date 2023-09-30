DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Laura Desmond Sells 11,002 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $301,564.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,336.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $338,342.25.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $363,616.10.

On Monday, August 7th, Laura Desmond sold 125,346 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $4,209,118.68.

On Friday, August 4th, Laura Desmond sold 32,654 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $1,108,603.30.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $443,600.64.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $425,265.95.

Shares of DV stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 0.94.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DV. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in DoubleVerify by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

