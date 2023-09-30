Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,886.00 to $3,006.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,803.12.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,540.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,509.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,515.24. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,120.00 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $40.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

