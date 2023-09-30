Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in CSX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

