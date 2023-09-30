Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,472,433,000 after buying an additional 577,201 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,836,000 after buying an additional 10,560,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $187.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

