Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

