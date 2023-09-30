Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Invests $233,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $227.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.84. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $169.01 and a 12-month high of $237.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

