Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 3,324 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,681,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE BN opened at $31.26 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $47.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.