Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 400 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.05.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $911,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

