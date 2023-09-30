Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

