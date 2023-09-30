Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $74.43 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

