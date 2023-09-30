Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Geron by 8.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Geron by 22.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Geron by 49.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 308,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 101,500 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Geron in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Geron in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GERN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Geron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

GERN opened at $2.12 on Friday. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 84.19% and a negative net margin of 38,007.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

