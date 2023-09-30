Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 25,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 89.7% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 214,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,041 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK opened at $88.27 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.21. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.17.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

