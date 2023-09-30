East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 41,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $52.71 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

