Eastern Bank Sells 356 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $429.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $446.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

