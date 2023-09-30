Eat Well Investment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EWGFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EWGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eat Well Investment Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS EWGFF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Eat Well Investment Group has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

About Eat Well Investment Group

Eat Well Investment Group Inc primarily focuses on the agribusiness, food tech, plant-based, and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) sectors. Eat Well Investment Group Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

