Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.71

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 146916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Embecta from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Embecta Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $862.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Embecta had a net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Embecta’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Embecta’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

In other Embecta news, CEO Devdatt Kurdikar bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $109,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,891.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 6,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $98,294.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,797.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Devdatt Kurdikar purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 244,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,891.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,558 shares of company stock valued at $409,371 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Embecta by 62.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Embecta by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Embecta by 493.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Embecta by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Embecta by 56.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

