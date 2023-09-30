Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Boosted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 37.8% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 26.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 270,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 96,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,348,191.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,348,191.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.33%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.