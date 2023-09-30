Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $120.15 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enphase Energy
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.