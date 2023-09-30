Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.31.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $120.15 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

