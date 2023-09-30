Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 273,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000.

Shares of KBWD opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $362.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

