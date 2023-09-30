Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $429.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $446.88 and a 200-day moving average of $430.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

