Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,007 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 135.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 35,002 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $4.97 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.