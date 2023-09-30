Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 501 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2,003.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 227,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 216,881 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the second quarter worth $5,420,000. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 186,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 113,868 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Performance

PTIN opened at $26.07 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $129.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

