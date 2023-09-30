Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 534 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Allstate by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $111.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.05. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

