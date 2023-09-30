Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 22,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

