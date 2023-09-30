FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Belden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,494,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Belden by 2.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,487,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,082,000 after purchasing an additional 35,260 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Belden by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Price Performance

Belden stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.04. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $99.13.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

