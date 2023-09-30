FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 5,589 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vontier by 47.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 1,095.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Vontier Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $30.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $33.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

