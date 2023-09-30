Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 242 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,818,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE JBL opened at $126.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average of $97.30.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

