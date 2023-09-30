First County Bank CT Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First County Bank CT raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.5% of First County Bank CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 317,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

